A small, space-bound payload is about to give new definition to what it means to be a "high-end" fashion label. Packed among the science experiments launching on SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply services (CRS-23) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is a small stash of NASA logo-adorned labels. After at least six months being exposed to the vacuum of space, the tags will return to Earth where they will then be sewn to t-shirts and other garments.