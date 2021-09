Climate activists linked to the Extinction Rebellion movement have scaled a building in central London in protest against the planned HS2 rail line.Protesters with the HS2 Rebellion offshoot climbed the seven-storey Tower Place West building in the City of London, home to the offices of insurance company Marsh.The business insures subcontractors for the HS2 project and was targeted by activists who argue construction of the high-speed infrastructure project linking the capital with the north of England will cause environmental destruction.The two men locked themselves onto the first and second storeys of the building, with a banner reading “Marsh Insurance...