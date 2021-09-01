BUILDING WRAP VS. SCAFFOLDING WRAP

The next-generation smartphone from Apple is expected to be unveiled by the brand in fall, so this conceptual iPhone 13 smartphone design gives consumers a glimpse of what radical changes could be made to the device. The smartphone is characterized by its full-edge display that sees the screen extend from the front to the sides to wrap it completely around the entire front section of the device. This sees the physical buttons on the smartphone replaced with shortcuts and digital toggles built into the user interface for an intuitive experience.