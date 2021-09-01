Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

BUILDING WRAP VS. SCAFFOLDING WRAP

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://britteninc.com/blog/articles/building-wrap-vs.-scaffolding-wrap. What’s the difference and process for creating and installing one? Read on…. HAVE TO THANK ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN REPORTER, Jane Margolies, for this one. While working on this recent New York Times story about scaffolding wraps, Margolies reached out after research led her to another NYT’s story about the 2013 facelift of Manhattan’s iconic Plaza Hotel and the massive wrap Britten printed and installed to cover the renovation.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Scaffolding#Manhattan#Construction Industry#Britten Inc#New York Times#Nyt#Dupont#Architectural Mesh#Nyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Wrap-Around Display Smartphones

The next-generation smartphone from Apple is expected to be unveiled by the brand in fall, so this conceptual iPhone 13 smartphone design gives consumers a glimpse of what radical changes could be made to the device. The smartphone is characterized by its full-edge display that sees the screen extend from the front to the sides to wrap it completely around the entire front section of the device. This sees the physical buttons on the smartphone replaced with shortcuts and digital toggles built into the user interface for an intuitive experience.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

See How a Home Stager Opened Up a Living Room with White Paint and Black Accessories

There’s such a thing as taking an aesthetic theme too far. But, when executed with a light hand, the results can be stunning. Leia T. Ward, founder and principal designer of LTW Design in Ridgefield, Connecticut, knew this when staging an equestrian estate about 45 minutes outside of New York. The property came with a barn and a ring for riding, in addition to the main house.
Agriculturecaliforniaagtoday.com

Ag-Tech Needs to Collaborate

Agtech Companies Need to Integrate and Collaborate. As technology for the farm has developed, new problems have emerged. Two big ones for autonomous farming, said Carbon Robotics CEO Paul Mikesell, are too many separate applications that don’t integrate, and no way for companies to interact with each other on the farm level.
Electronicssuasnews.com

Hexagon revolutionises autonomous reality capture with the launch of the Leica BLK ARC and Leica BLK2FLY

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, today announced the introduction of the Leica BLK ARC and the Leica BLK2FLY, extending its iconic and award-winning BLK series known for speed, portability and mobility with fully autonomous mobile reality capture. The autonomous reality capture solutions are the latest innovations in Hexagon’s comprehensive portfolio of accessible, easy-to-use digital reality capture sensors.
Coding & ProgrammingKTEN.com

How to Consistently Generate $10,000+ WordPress Projects

Originally Posted On: https://upwordconsulting.com/how-to-consistently-generate-10000-wordpress-projects/. Do you feel like the only way you can compete on WordPress design and development projects, is on price?. Or maybe you’re struggling to attract and convert high value clients?. Maybe you feel like an imposter every time you create and send a proposal?. Do you...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Exhibitor Insight: GV Labs—Dominic Harland, CEO

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?. DOMINIC HARLAND: Cloud workflows and remote operations are likely to be the big trends at NAB Show. With more of the work force wanting to be flexible with their working conditions, companies aiming to rebuild quickly will be looking to cloud workflows to support remote working as well as saving money on traditional office floor space.
Electronicscraftbrewingbusiness.com

COOL-FIT PE Plus is a technological leap in process cooling, check it at CBC 2021

The new COOL-FIT PE Plus pre-insulated polyethylene piping system from GF Piping Systems is the next evolution of the COOL-FIT product line. Offering a technological leap in process cooling, this new system builds on the excellent performance of its predecessor by providing, significantly reduced maintenance and operational costs, and faster installation time. The system is not only ideal for food and beverage production such as dairies, fruit and vegetable processors, slaughterhouses, breweries and wineries, but also pharmaceutical production, refrigerated storage facilities and data centers.
Home & GardenKTEN.com

8 MAINTENANCE TASKS TO COMPLETE BEFORE FALL COMES

Originally Posted On: https://www.atimeoutformommy.com/8-maintenance-tasks-to-complete-before-fall-comes/. Summer always goes by so fast – we have just gotten used to the sunshine and temperature, and we are only a month away from the start of fall!. Of course, you should make the most of your vacation, beach days, strolls in the park, ice...
BusinessHPCwire

FUJIFILM Launches LTO Ultrium 9 Data Cartridge

VALHALLA, N.Y., September 7, 2021 – FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. is pleased to announce the launch and availability of its FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 9 Data Cartridge (LTO-9). Fujifilm’s LTO-9 complies with the ninth generation LTO Ultrium standards for magnetic tape storage media, marking a new standard of performance for backing up and archiving large volumes of data. Fujifilm’s LTO-9 uses proprietary technology to offer up to 45TB of storage capacity (18TB for non-compressed data), a 50% increase from the previous generation of LTO tape.
ComputersKTEN.com

14 Best WordPress Elementor Themes

Originally Posted On: https://webnus.net/10-best-elementor-themes-and-templates/. We guess you might have been stuck to find the right answer for this pandemic question about Elementor themes: “What Is The Best Theme for Elementor?”. In case you are not familiar with this phenomenal plugin, Elementor is the fastest growing platform on WordPress, which now...
Softwaregpsworld.com

Kongsberg Geospatial releases TerraLens 9.3 Geospatial SDK

Kongsberg Geospatial has released TerraLens 9.3, the latest version of its real-time software development toolkit for geospatial visualization. In this release of TerraLens, the product development team has focused on improving performance for 3D visualization for large viewports and on multi-domain visualization features for joint all-domain command and control applications. Leveraging the power of modern GPUs and multi-core processors, the latest release of TerraLens is significantly faster, with new presentations focused on enhancing situational awareness.
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

Say Goodbye To Your High Energy Bills Forever

Originally Posted On: https://brokegirlrich.com/say-goodbye-to-your-high-energy-bills-forever/. The sound of the mailman coming down your driveway shouldn’t fill you with feelings of dread. However, these are the feelings you might experience, especially if your energy bills are on the high side. You could, of course, nail your mailbox shut so he wouldn’t have access, although he would still find a way to deliver them to you!
Electronicsjust-auto.com

Nodar integrates cameras into Inalfa sunroofs

Nodar, maker of multi-camera 3D vision technology, announced a collaboration with Inalfa Roof Systems, owned by Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts is demonstrating camera-based, high-performance 3D vision technology as an integrated option in future roof systems at the Munich motor show. “NODAR is excited to announce our work with Inalfa to...
Softwaretechgig.com

Ness announces hiring challenge for software developers

Essential Skills - Should be strong in basics of core Java – Basic OOPS concepts, String, Collections, Exceptions, Interface, Inheritance. Commercial experience using the full-stack Java Development. Should be familiar with UI HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, and a UI framework like ReactJS, AngularJS, NodeJS, etc. A passion for technology and...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

IP Video System Design Tool 11.2.0.1995

The efficiency of a video surveillance system depends on the location of each camera and the field of view of each monitoring device. IP Video System Design Tool is a useful piece of software that can help you find unreachable areas and perform additional calculations to increase the reliability of a security system.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market May Set New Growth Story | Intel, Alibaba, IBM, SAP, Salesforce

2020-2025 Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TCS, IBM, SAP, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Wipro, Microsoft, Intel, Alibaba, Oracle, Huawei & Google.

Comments / 0

Community Policy