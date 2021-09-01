Veteran & Active Military Internet Discounts

At IHG® Army Hotels, we strive to offer our guests a higher rank of hospitality, and our team members carry that ethos with them on post every day. And though each of our colleagues offer their unique perspective, our veterans and military spouse team members always go above and beyond in creating an environment that caters to our guests, and it’s important to recognize the attributes they bring to the table. In fact, 25% of IHG Army Hotels on-post staff are either veterans themselves or military spouses, and we’re always looking for these highly specific traits and backgrounds: