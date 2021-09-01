Cancel
Netizens react to Japanese makeup artist Zawachin's ability to transform into any male or female K-Pop idol she wants

By Susan-Han
Cover picture for the articleNetizens are amazed with Japanese makeup artist/SNS personality Zawachin's ability to mimic any celebrity she wants with the power of makeup!. Zawachin is famous in both Japan and Korea for her art of transformation, known for impersonating or "cosplaying" both male and female celebrities. Her signature technique involves changing her eyes, eyebrows, and hair to resemble the celebrity she is mimicking, so often times, you'll know a Zawachin-impersonation by the fact that the photo is cut off just before the nose, or a hand or a mask is covering her from the nose down.

