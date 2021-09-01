Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Thanks To DOG This Is The Kind of WEATHER Reports We Need Here In Midland Odessa

By Leo
Posted by 
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okay, I'm sold. Weather reports should ALL have a dog in them. This is the best weather report I have seen in a while. And, I'm asking any of our local weather meteorologist to please consider this ASAP!. Apparently this took place in Toronto and the weather guy's name is...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
173
Followers
226
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#That Dog#Asap#A Weather Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Midland, TXPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hey Permian Basin Do You Want To Propose or Gender Reveal 6000 Feet In The Air?

Have you ever wanted to propose or do a cool gender reveal in a plane? Is learning how to fly a plane on your bucket list? Is flying a plane a career choice for you?. Aerotex Aviatioin is here in Midland Odessa and ready to provide such things. Aerotex Aviation is a 'Flight Academy' available here in the Permian Basin for those who want to learn how to fly their own plane, maybe get into commercial flying or just go up in the air and have an awesome experience with flying.
Midland, TXPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Stores in Midland/Odessa to find that “Perfectly Unique” Gift

If you are anything like me, trying to find that perfect gift for someone special is not easy. Especially the one person, who has everything! I don’t enjoy giving gift cards or money. It just seems so impersonal. Most of the time, I don’t even give a card! Sorry, Hallmark, a much as I love your movies, cards have never been my thing. It has always been my assumption, no one actually reads the card, they are shaking it to see what is inside. I enjoy trying to find something that reminds me of the person I am buying the present for. Something that will show them I took time and really put thought into the purchase. Something unique to the person that they will use and I won't be able to.
Midland, TXPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Help The American Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief

Ida made landfall on Sunday a category 4 storm on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, which was a category 3 when it hit Louisiana back on August 28, 2005. Ida and Katrina are similar storms, but Ida is smaller and stronger. One of the gentlemen here in Midland who comes once a month to change the air filters in the radio station's HVAC system was talking with us in studio this morning about how he moved to Midland to be here with his daughter and grandchildren, but that he still has a home in Louisiana that was ravaged by the storm. He said they have cameras at the property and were watching them as the storm blew in Sunday-but that they lost them as soon as the power went out. He said they do have a generator at the property but unfortunately with no internet service left in the area around the house, there's no connection to the system. Given what they saw prior to the cameras going off--the roof blowing off the garage, the boat in the driveway being lifted over the garage into the backyard and left smashed upside down, and their neighbor's roof blowing down the street into a telephone pole--he is sure they have nothing left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy