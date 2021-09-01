The Best Hotels to Book near London Zoo

Even if you’re staying in the best Williamsburg hotels, chances are, sleeping isn’t your highest priority. This artsy, vibrant, 24/7 neighborhood is known for its dizzying array of stimuli. From the trendsetting restaurants to the legendary nightlife, you can always find a cozy corner to sip cocktails or go out clubbing until the wee hours. And Williamsburg is often the place of choice for the hottest inner-city happenings, so check our NYC events calendar as something epic is usually going down in the ’Burg. That said, when you finally decide to get some rest, these hotels and B&Bs are here for you.