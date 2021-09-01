Electronic Dance Music Internet Radio Stations

Documentaries have the reputation of being relatively simple; full of individual talking heads, firsthand video footage, photo montages and a logical progression. It’s predictable. Of course, there are many different types of documentaries covering a wide range of subjects, but the formula in which stories are told doesn’t vary much from film to film and director to director. This type of cinematic practice is difficult, because the film places so much value on telling a real story that directors often forget to add a dash of creativity and uniqueness. Nevertheless, due to the genre’s predictability, there is plenty of room to totally reinvent the genre while still remaining true to the essence of documentary film making. There is a fine line between creatively spicing up the genre and visual distraction, so directors need to find a nice middle-ground. Earlier this year, on January 30th, 2021, to be exact, at the Sundance Film Festival, critically acclaimed English director, producer and screenwriter Edgar Wright found the sweet spot by ingeniously balancing storytelling and aesthetics while remaining true to the people, subjects and topics necessary to create a documentary in his film “The Sparks Brothers.”