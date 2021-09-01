Getting Down to Business: Jim Hudson Automotive Group
A native of Turkey, North Carolina, I grew up on a tobacco farm. My grandfather, a strawberry farmer, convinced me to leave my rural setting and set my sights on a career in business. I moved to Columbia in 1961 where I worked as a part-time automobile salesman while pursuing a career as a licensed optician. I realized that my true love was the automobile business, and I shelved my optician’s license and devoted myself to becoming an automobile dealer.columbiametro.com
