Remember way back when, in 1993 when they lit the Texas Street Bridge up with neon lights earning it the moniker, the 'Neon Bridge?' It was great... while it lasted. First, here's a bit of history about the Long-Allen Bridge. They started construction on the bridge in 1931 and it opened in 1933 as the first bridge built for both vehicles and pedestrians crossing the Red River in Shreveport, LA. Fun fact, the bridge is named for Governors Huey Long and Oscar K. Allen of Louisiana because the bridge was built during their administrations. You can find out more about what many consider to be a historic bridge because of its truss design here.