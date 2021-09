Recently one of the big-three consumer credit bureaus fixed an issue that allowed an ordinary user to obtain the credit score of tens of millions of Americans just by providing their name and mailing address. The connective tissue making this data exposure possible was an Application Programming Interface or API. An API enables two pieces of software to communicate with each other. Just think about the different ways you interface with software. You might open a web interface to access email or launch your favorite social media app to connect with friends. Each of these workflows is more than likely using an API and has a distinct “interface” or way in which you achieve a particular task. Instead of humans interfacing with software, software interfaces with software. Rather than having a human point and click through a workflow, an API exposes functionality to another application. This interaction happens more than you think and is most often free. According to the latest Cisco Annual Internet report, there will be 29.3 billion networked devices by 2023. A majority of the web traffic from those networked devices is primarily made up of API calls. This massive explosion in device growth will increase reliance on APIs which brings increased security risk.