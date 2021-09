Larrell Murchison, product of East Bladen High School in Elizabethtown, has made the 53-man roster of the Tennessee Titans for the second consecutive year. NFL teams finished the preseason schedule over the weekend and by Tuesday at 4 p.m. had to trim rosters to the league limit. There were scores of notable cuts, as there always is, perhaps no name bigger than Cam Newton, who won the MVP award for the league in 2015 playing for the Super Bowl runner-up Carolina Panthers.