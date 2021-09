Practical and customised operations in Tensorflow Neural Networks. When developing artificial intelligence algorithms of varying complexity, it is sometimes necessary to perform specific operations on the available data. In this context, we will work with Tensorflow 2. X and in particular with the Keras API. This working environment provides a wide range of mathematical operations, data processing and layers, but it may be necessary to perform specific and original operations. In another article, we have already talked about custom layers and how these tools allow us to create completely original models suitable for our application. However, we don’t always need to define a real original layer, especially when the operations to be carried out are simple and immediate. We are thinking, for example, of pre-processing operations, data resizing, post-processing…