John Clay: With Nick Saban showing no signs of slowing, Alabama's dynasty marches on
As we enter college football's first full weekend of the 2021 season, here are some predictions for how things could stack up from beginning to end:. 1. Alabama: Bama doesn't reboot. It reloads. No Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Alex Leatherwood and Najee Harris. No problem. Nick Saban has future NFL first-round draft picks ready and able. Sure sign the Crimson Tide is serious about a national title repeat: Alabama was 90% vaccinated before most everyone else. The dynasty continues. Key road game: Oct. 9 at Texas A&M.kdhnews.com
