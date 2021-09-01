Cancel
John Clay: With Nick Saban showing no signs of slowing, Alabama's dynasty marches on

By John Clay Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)
Killeen Daily Herald
 7 days ago

As we enter college football's first full weekend of the 2021 season, here are some predictions for how things could stack up from beginning to end:. 1. Alabama: Bama doesn't reboot. It reloads. No Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Alex Leatherwood and Najee Harris. No problem. Nick Saban has future NFL first-round draft picks ready and able. Sure sign the Crimson Tide is serious about a national title repeat: Alabama was 90% vaccinated before most everyone else. The dynasty continues. Key road game: Oct. 9 at Texas A&M.

