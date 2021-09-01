Boaters beware! Fort Worth lake infested with invasive species, Texas officials say

ECO-IS is a new and exciting animal interaction education program about the native and invasive species of Florida, how they affect one another and the ecology around them!. We are setting up a unique experience for children and adults to learn about invasive species and how they affect Florida’s ecology. Our mission is to educate the public about Florida’s invasive species and their impact on our ecology. We will educate about the ecological problems being caused by current invasive species and also inform about what ecological consequences could occur from new additional species being introduced into Florida’s native environment.Our education program will include animals: mammals, fish, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates, but will also include education on invasive plant species, proper management of invasive species, and education on exotic animal ownership licenses and why pet licenses in Florida are a necessary component of keeping Florida native.