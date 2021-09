Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. If you spend some time walking around campus, one of the things you’ll notice is the prevalence of the Colorado State University Principles of Community. The five pillars of our community are everywhere: on T-shirts, wall plaques, stickers, signs and more. The principles of integrity, service, respect, social justice and inclusion permeate the school’s environment and make clear that CSU’s community is an accepting one.