Indiana State

Briggs: Maskless photo doesn't make Indiana's health commissioner a hypocrite

South Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is another mild controversy swirling around an authority figure who went maskless in private after wagging a finger in public. Some conservatives are piling on Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana health commissioner, after she acknowledged the authenticity of a photo that showed her attending an indoor wedding event without wearing a mask. Box’s response that she “made an informed decision” to go maskless in a setting where all but five people were vaccinated came just a few days after she made an impassioned plea for people to wear masks indoors.

Indiana State95.3 MNC

Why Indiana’s top doctor won’t require facemasks

State health officials have emphasized for months that masks are important and effective to stop COVID-19, but they’ve also been firm in saying they won’t require them. They’re elaborating on why not. Health commissioner Kris Box says in the nine months when there was a statewide mask order, many local...
Indiana StateSouth Bend Tribune

Howey: COVID-19 is winning in Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY – The people don't always get it right. From slavery, to the right of women and minorities to vote, from the way we've treated our mentally ill, to Jim Crow laws and school segregation, it took "leaders" to cut through prevailing opinion, gossip and innuendo, and forge evolving visionary policy creating a more perfect union.
Indiana StateWANE-TV

Indiana health commissioner says state in ‘darkest time of the pandemic’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — State health officials pleaded with Hoosiers to wear masks and get vaccinated to mitigate the surging COVID-19 virus. During a statewide briefing Friday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it was the “darkest time of the pandemic. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver said it was “incredibly heartbreaking” to see the unvaccinated become sick and die.
Indiana Statewamwamfm.com

Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s public health emergency

Governor Holcomb has extended Indiana’s public health emergency over the COVID pandemic. It’s the 18th time the governor has extended the emergency order. The extension allows Indiana to continue to receive federal funds and others assets to respond to COVID-19. The declaration will now last until September 30th. Over 2,900...
Indiana StateSouth Bend Tribune

Briggs: Indiana should compete to keep Afghan refugees

Some people are asking the wrong question about the refugees entering America from Afghanistan. Like U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican, who last week questioned the vetting of refugees out of a professed concern that “Hoosiers do not suffer the fallout of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal.”. Instead of wondering whether...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Vaccination of Negative PCR Test Required

The city of New Orleans requires all ticket holders, guests and staff ages 12 or above to either 1) provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization or 2) show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

