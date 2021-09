Homebuyers in the U.K. are looking toward towns and small cities as they balance the need for space and amenities, according to a report Wednesday from Knight Frank. About 42% of transactions in U.K. towns and cities were outside of London in the second quarter, the largest share for the three-month period in a decade, the data showed. The 10-year average for town and city sales as a percentage of total U.K. sales outside of the capital is 37%.