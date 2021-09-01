Meet DigitalCrafts Alumni In Upcoming Virtual Career Fair
The Student Success team at DigitalCrafts is excited to host a virtual career fair on September 8. DigitalCrafts, an accelerated school for software engineering, cybersecurity, and UX Design, has an online learning experience unlike anything you’ve experienced. With top-notch live instruction, supported by a robust learning platform, the programs have been deemed some of the best in the city. Potential candidates present will be junior-to-mid level software and web developers from DigitalCrafts’ coding bootcamp, all seeking employment.hypepotamus.com
