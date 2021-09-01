On WITF for September

- - - By Hayley Mills's reckoning, it was the "role that got away." At the age of 14, the British actress was approached by Stanley Kubrick to star in the film version of "Lolita." "I could see it was a good part," she recalls. She even saw a bit of her innocent self in Nabokov's nymphet: "She was teetering on the brink of womanhood, like me. ... She wants her own way, she's moody, she wants to be treated like a grown-up, but behaves like a child. I got all that." But Mills's parents turned down the role on her behalf, and if they hadn't, it's a safe bet that her employer, Walt Disney (having already vetoed her for "Exodus" and "The Children's Hour") would have sent both Kubrick and Humbert packing. "Disney's daughter," as Mills calls herself, would remain Disney property.