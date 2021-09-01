On WITF for September
We’ll start off with a couple of items from the mailbag. The first note comes from a parent. Their child was watching Molly of Denali on WITF on a weekday morning while getting ready for the day. The parent said to their child that “Fred put it [Molly] on,” to which the child responded, “I love Fred.” I appreciate the adoration, but credit goes where credit is due – which is to PBS. The PBS KIDS schedule, which runs from 6am to 1pm weekdays, is largely planned by PBS. I can take credit for scheduling the popular Odd Squad and Nature Cat at 6am, but otherwise, thank you PBS KIDS.www.witf.org
