No need to wait for the future of FX Management
We are surrounded by evidence of the changing world of banking and treasury. The level of online banking and all its supporting integrations with accounting and ERP systems delivers a remote working environment we never thought possible five years ago. The same is true in the world of FX management. The world has changed significantly and for the better. Yet one in five UK businesses still use spreadsheets to manage FX hedging – what are they waiting for?www.finextra.com
