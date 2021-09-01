CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John D Wood & Co opens new office in London

By Marc da Silva
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn D Wood & Co. are expanding by opening a new office today in Abbeville Village in Clapham. The company, which has a network across London and the South of England, has decided to expand after seeing a 27% increase in people looking to buy within reach of SW4, alongside a surge of interest from potential tenants seeking properties to rent.

John Green
#West London#Landlord#Uk#John D Wood Co#Sw4#Wandsworth
