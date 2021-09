TASCAM, recognized globally as a leader in audio production solutions, has introduced TASCAM Podcast Editor, a new original editing application designed specifically for the production of voice content such as podcasts, Internet radio, audiobooks, and voice logs. Designed as a standalone application available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android OS*, Podcast Editor also integrates with Mixcast 4 and offers intuitive graphics and easy operation that help users with their production. From recording to editing and file output, Podcast Editor supports all the functions necessary to publish a program with straightforward, easy operation.