Why are homeowners who are thinking about selling as well as purchasers who were contemplating buying pulling back and slowing down their decision-making by holding off?. My professional and personal opinion is that they are going through a phase I call F.E.A.R., which means Fanaticized, Expectations, Appearing, Real! However, what really affects changes and slows markets is the psychological aspect from the statistics and information that the U.S. government and other gurus come out with that can be both somewhat accurate and inaccurate while influencing the mindset of the selling and buying public.