Amy Winehouse Biopic is Currently in Works; Film on Late Singer’s Life to Be Based on Daphne Barak’s Book ‘Saving Amy’

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy. Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including ‘Amy’, the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Blonde: Ana De Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic at Netflix Set For 2022 Release.

