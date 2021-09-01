Cancel
Owensboro, KY

AMVETS Post 75 Hosting Benefit For the Family of Hannah Fuller

By Angel Welsh
WBKR
WBKR
 7 days ago

AMVETS Post 75 is hosting a benefit to help aid the family of Hannah Fuller. Hannah leaves behind two small children and a grieving family. Here's how you can help. Angel here and earlier this year I had the opportunity to go into Mendy's Kitchen on Crabtree Avenue for a remote broadcast. I was greeted by a bubbly and adorable blonde. She was completely full of life and made everyone around her smile too. This gal was Hannah Fuller. While I only got to hang out with her for a very short period of time she made a huge impact on me. She loved her job and her co-workers and she just loved living life. I learned more about this young lady in a couple of hours than I know about a lot of people in my life. When you hear about people letting their light shine Hannah did it like a boss! When I heard about the loss of her life it broke my heart. Such a beautiful soul took way too soon.

wbkr.com

WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

