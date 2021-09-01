How big are the AppGallery Connect SDKs anyway?
How to retain users in today’s increasingly competitive app market is a pressing issue within the industry, and there are many potential ways of going about it. One of the top solutions is to reduce the size of your app so that users are less tempted to uninstall it when their storage runs low. To that end, a growing number of developers have attempted to reduce the size of their apps by integrating smaller SDKs. This article introduces the SDK sizes of various AppGallery Connect services so that you have a better understanding of how they will affect the size of your app.forum.xda-developers.com
