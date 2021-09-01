How big are the AppGallery Connect SDKs anyway?

Hello everyone first time posting on xda in a while have this Moto G Stylus XT2131-1 (Denver) rooted with magisk I downloaded the boot.img for my phone edited it and flashed it with stock unlocked bootloader and have root access to apps and su in adb but system is read only and I don't have adb root access for some reason even though I used a magisk module to change debuggable to 1 and secure to 0 and was even able to disable verity with su in termux but if I set build to userdebug developer settings tab basically won't open at all and adb is a no go but still the dev portion is read only is there any way to change the boot screen on Android 11 I have also tried magisk modules that didn't work.