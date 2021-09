Representative Kevin Hern has released a statement after learning about the death of four U.S. Marines in an attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. “President Biden now has the blood of American patriots on his hands. This tragedy can only be a direct result of his lack of leadership. He has failed the American people as Commander-in-Chief and does not deserve the respect of that title any longer. Vice President Harris should not be left off the hook for this disaster either. She laughed when a reporter asked her about the crisis in Afghanistan the other day – does she think it’s funny now? American soldiers have fought and died in Afghanistan for the last twenty years, and she treats questions about it like a joke. There is no leadership in the White House right now. Biden and Harris both need to resign for dereliction of duty.”