UK university staff: how to do you feel about working on campus?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Lecturer teaches law students in October 2020. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

As a new academic year approaches, we would like to hear from university staff across all parts of the UK – including academics, administrators and professional services staff – about working on campus and teaching in person. What are you looking forward to about it? Do you have any concerns?

You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish or via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding the contact +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

