5 multi-institution I-Corps Hubs to deliver entrepreneurship training across the United States. Building on the success of the decade-long NSF Innovation Corps, I-Corps™, program, today, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced the establishment of five I-Corps Hubs that will scale the National Innovation Network and rapidly advance solutions benefiting society. Each I-Corps Hub is funded at $3 million per year for five years and comprises a regional alliance of at least eight universities. The I-Corps Hubs provide experiential entrepreneurial training to academic researchers across all fields of science and engineering.