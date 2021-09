Series C Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with Participation from Sequoia, DCM, G Squared, Tribe Capital, Siguler Guff & Graph Ventures. Picsart, the world’s largest creative platform, announced it has raised $130 million in Series C funding. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from new investors G Squared and Tribe Capital, as well as existing investors Sequoia, DCM, Graph Ventures, and Siguler Guf & Company. With over $100 million in annual revenue run rate, Picsart is now valued at over $1 billion. The company has raised a total of $195 million in capital since its founding.