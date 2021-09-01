Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Polyend Tracker’s new sequencing mode means it’s now for people who don’t like trackers, too

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolyend was always going to face a bit of a conundrum with Tracker, its stylish sampling hardware. On the one hand, the old-school vertical sequencing approach offered a refreshing alternative to the workflow used by other music production boxes, but there was also a danger that this could put people off. Hell, even the name, with its slightly nerdy connotations, might be enough to send some musicians running for the hills.

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Music Technology#Trackers#Sequencing#Polyend Tracker#Fx Arp#Midi#Musicradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ComputersSynthtopia

Polyend Tracker Update Adds Horizontal Pattern Editor & More

Polyend has introduced a firmware update for its Tracker workstation that adds horizontal pattern editing, new effects, adding effects to the line inputs and other improvements. Here’s what’s new in Polyend Tracker v1.4:. Newly added Horizontal Pattern Edit Mode, to give you access to a more classic sequencing experience,. New...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Headphones vs studio monitors: which is better for mixing?

When mixing music for public consumption, degrees of success can vary wildly depending on the environment in which it takes place. This is the reason why professional mix and mastering engineers prefer to work in acoustically treated rooms with as flat a frequency response as possible, in order to produce the mix engineer’s ‘holy grail’ - an end result that sounds fantastic no matter where it’s played.
Electronicsyankodesign.com

This DIY Bluetooth Radio comes with every part you’ll need to build your very own speaker–from the bass up!

The R3 DIY Bluetooth Radio from Celia & Perah audio engineering company allows users to build their own speakers and learn about the magic behind its superb sound quality. Choosing the right Bluetooth speaker often boils down to the technical details. Once we find a couple of speakers we like, technical details like sound quality, acoustics, and pressure become the ultimate deciding factors. However, knowing which technical details to look out for takes a lot of research. As much as we enjoy listening to music, understanding the technology behind it sometimes gets lost. That’s why Celia & Perah, a quality audio engineering company, launched R3, a Bluetooth speaker that users can build themselves to learn more about the ins and outs of audio engineering.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Studio hacks: 9 inspiring tricks for hardware sequencing

Whether you’re programming drum patterns or generating synth riffs, hardware sequencers, grooveboxes and drum machines are great creative tools. Interesting sequences are all about subtle variations over time. If your sequencer has an LFO (or two), put it to use! The Digitakt’s recent 1.30 update added an additional LFO to each track. For instance, with a hi-hat track you could assign one LFO to sample start and another to filter cutoff. Let the LFOs run freely, and you have tons of easy variation.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Baby Audio Smooth Operator review

An easy way to remove undesirable frequencies and apply frequency dependent shaping to your audio. Smooth Operator (VST, VST3, AU, AAX) is a multifaceted spectral processor designed to suppress undesirable frequencies and add clarity to audio sources. It combines resonance suppression, EQ and compression, and uses Fast Fourier Transform to deliver both gentle and surgical results (see below).
ElectronicsPosted by
Nerdable

Fitbit Charge 5 guide: What you need to know about Fitbit's new fitness tracker

Fitbit may have more powerful wearables in its stable nowadays, but the Charge line has a dedicated following that can’t be ignored. (Not everybody wants a big smartwatch-like screen.) The latest entry to the Charge line, the Fitbit Charge 5, brings many of the advanced health-tracking features you want at a size that will fit everyone’s wrists. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fitbit Charge 5.
ElectronicsThe Pro Audio Files

9 Plugins for Mixing With Headphones (+ Production Tips)

Anyone who’s attempted to regularly produce music in a space shared with others who may not be particularly appreciative of being exposed to studio monitors blaring at 85+ dB for hours and hours on end has likely thought of using headphones as a monitoring alternative. Cans are an attractive option for those who don’t want to disturb the neighboring apartments late at night or wake up the sleeping roommates. But can we rely on headphones for music production tasks like editing, mixing and even mastering? I went down this rabbit hole a few years ago when I became a new father. I found myself in a position where, if I wanted to work in my home studio while the baby was sleeping, headphones were my only option for monitoring. You don’t want to wake the baby. Ever.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Flip 6 portable speaker features a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators

Experience powerful sound on the go with the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. Featuring a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators, this water-resistant speaker adds new depth, power, and deep bass to songs, podcasts, and more. It also delivers stunning details from bass, to mids, to highs. Moreover, bring friends together with sound bigger than ever with PartyBoost. Plus, its IP67 waterproof rating and 12-hour battery life ensure that the JBL Flip 6 fits into your environment. Created with a plethora of colors to choose from and a bold new logo design, this portable speaker delivers impressive sound in a stunning shell. So you’ll want to keep it on display at parties. Finally, with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, you needn’t worry about cords holding you back.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Retrokits RK008 Compact MIDI Sequencer (Sneak Preview)

Ahead of Superbooth 2021, Dutch MIDI tool developer Retrokits shared this sneak preview of their new RK008, a compact MIDI sequencer that looks like an old-school calculator, but provides a compact solution for recording and sequencing MIDI. Here’s a short video demo:. Details are to come. Check out the video...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Korg microKEY2 Air-25 review

The Korg microKEY2 Air-25 is a great little keyboard controller, equally at home in your backpack as it is on your crowded desk. We were surprised by the keyboard feel and (after a bit of trial and error) the MIDI options, but the wireless connectivity is where it shines. It could change the way you make music just on this alone.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Tile Pro review: The bluetooth tracker that's built to last

The Tile Pro kicks everything you love about the Tile Mate into high gear. It's louder and built to last longer, with a metal frame. The controls are as smooth as ever on either iOS or Android, and you can still replace the battery with ease. If you want a loud, ecosystem-agnostic tracker that's built for adventure, look no further than the Tile Pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy