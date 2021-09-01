Polyend Tracker’s new sequencing mode means it’s now for people who don’t like trackers, too
Polyend was always going to face a bit of a conundrum with Tracker, its stylish sampling hardware. On the one hand, the old-school vertical sequencing approach offered a refreshing alternative to the workflow used by other music production boxes, but there was also a danger that this could put people off. Hell, even the name, with its slightly nerdy connotations, might be enough to send some musicians running for the hills.www.musicradar.com
