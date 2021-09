————— 697 FPUS56 KOTX 081348. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs. in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in...