Survey finds 77% of Russian investors prefer Bitcoin to gold and forex

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,000. Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 42,800. Add a stop-loss at 50,000. The BTC/USD price tumbled in the overnight session as investors reacted to the happenings in El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin its legal tender. Bitcoin fell by as much as 17% to a monthly low of $42,852, undoing most of the gains made in the past few weeks. It then bounced back a little to the current level of $47,306.