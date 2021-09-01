Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How To Use Social Media Effectively

entrepreneurstime.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a survey conducted in the United States a stunning 90% of businesses were active in some way on social media in 2017. Facebook alone, has close to 1 billion users, equal to the total population of India, all over the globe. The world has progressed to the point...

entrepreneurstime.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Management#Social Media Platforms#Social Media Sites##Pinterst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
MarketRealist

TikTok Enforces Ban on Crypto-Related Content Leaving FinTok Creators Scrambling

TikTok has provided the opportunity for many people to earn money for creating content, where some even make a living off of it. There are TikTok influencers who focus on educational content, covering various topics including finance. Back when the cryptocurrency market skyrocketed in 2020, crypto influencers were able to educate and promote content on crypto information and tools. Unfortunately, this also caused scam and fraudulent activity, such as posts claiming you can get rich quick on crypto. And even if an influencer means well, they might not be qualified to discuss or recommend a crypto-related topic they mention.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Facebook’s app could soon see video and voice calls added

Years after removing direct messaging features from the main Facebook app, the social media giant looks to be considering their return as it tests the addition of voice and video calls to Facebook, according to Bloomberg. Facebook users were previously only able to make voice and video calls to other...
Internetidropnews.com

Is Social Media Toxic? Study Reveals Why Some People Are So Angry Online

Do you get angry while scrolling through Twitter or catching up on Facebook? You are not alone. A recent study by a Yale University research team suggests social media is conditioning us to express moral outrage when we are online. Not surprisingly, this outrage is especially prevalent in political conversations.
InternetBBC

Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts which it says were involved in anti-vax disinformation campaigns operated from Russia. The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US. They attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence in particular Covid-19 vaccines, it...
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Twitter testing out “misleading post” report button

There has been a lot of criticism about how big tech and social media have not done enough to fight the spread of misinformation and disinformation on their platforms. It’s not a matter of just politics but these kind of information can be a matter of life and death. Twitter is now testing out an easier way for its users to report posts that they believe to be false by putting a “misleading post” report button. This is one of the steps that they have taken the past year or so to combat the spread of fake, wrong or deliberately misleading information on the platform.
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Twitter Allows Some Users To Flag 'Misleading' Content

Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account.
Mental HealthWINKNEWS.com

Doomscrolling: Stopping the social media spiral

The pandemic created new habits for many of us. One being a 50% jump in screen time. A lot of those hours has been devoted to ‘doomscrolling’. The habit involves non-stop online surfing through negative news and social media. But doing so, causes a major setback to our mental health.
Internetamericanmilitarynews.com

Researchers spot deep fake profile photos linked to pro-China Twitter accounts

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered a coordinated network of “deep-fake” social media accounts pushing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s views in the guise of ordinary account-holders. The Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) said it...
Internethypebeast.com

Facebook Reveals the Most-Viewed Posts in Its News Feed

Facebook released a report on Wednesday detailing the most-viewed content in its News Feed. The inaugural report, set to be released quarterly, spans posts seen by users in the United States from the beginning of April through the end of June and comes as a part of the platform’s effort to increase transparency. At the top of the list with 80.6 million viewers is a letter scramble posted by a monk based in India, and following that is an “I’m old but I look young” challenge that instructs youthful-looking users aged 30 and up to post a picture of themselves — currently sitting at 61.4 million views.
InternetDesign Taxi

Facebook Debuts ‘Most Viewed Posts’ Lists Showing Farthest-Reaching Content

To fend against claims that it has been prioritizing misinformation and fanning the flames in politics, Facebook has launched a new ‘Widely Viewed Content’ report. Scheduled to be released quarterly, the lists detail top posts in the US from the past three months, so they’re not exactly designed for trendspotting. “Over time, the Widely Viewed Content Report will provide more detail on the most-viewed content that people see on Facebook. It starts with the Top 20 most-viewed domains, links, Pages, and posts in News Feed in the past quarter, and excludes ads but includes content recommended by Facebook within News Feed units like Suggested For You,” the company elaborates in a blog post.
InternetThe Verge

Facebook releases a report on the most-viewed content in News Feed

Facebook has released a report to show what content was most widely viewed by Americans in the last quarter, and the list includes a post from President Biden, a video from 5-Minute Crafts, and arguments about whether you should put sugar on spaghetti. Facebook’s report comes as a response to frequent reports that some of the platform’s posts with the most interaction are from right-wing sources that critics say could have a radicalizing effect on users. Facebook says that the report shows what people actually see on the platform, as opposed to what content on Facebook gets the most interaction, and that it’ll be creating these reports on a quarterly basis in the future. However, the picture the report paints is, by Facebook’s own admission, an incomplete one.
Internetmediapost.com

Study Indicates Ads Placed In News Media -- Especially Print -- Outperform Social

Ads placed in news media consistently outperform ads on Facebook and YouTube, according to a study conducted by Australia’s ThinkNewsBrands. The cross-platform analysis found that while ads in both print and digital news publications perform better than ads in the social media channels, print ads specifically had a much greater memory impact on readers.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

The most shared web pages on Facebook might just surprise you

Facebook has released the first in a series of new reports designed to help users of its social network better understand what content is most widely viewed in the service's News Feed beginning with domains, links, Pages and posts in the US. The company's new Widely Viewed Content Report will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy