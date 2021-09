Thursday comes just once a week, and when it arrives, it means free games on the Epic Games Store! Last week, Epic Games revealed that Automachef would be the next freebie, but as we learned earlier today, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is also available to claim as well! Both games are available now through September 2nd, when the next free game will be released. As is always the case with these releases, users must only claim the games by that date in order to add them to their library. Once that's done, it's a permanent part of the user's library.