Editorial: The end of America’s longest war — and our duty to the Afghan people

By The Times Editorial Board, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith these simple but heavy words, President Joe Biden drew a line Tuesday under America’s longest war. It was a 20-year conflict that stretched across four presidencies, took the lives of 2,400 U.S. service members and at least 71,000 Afghan civilians, and cost our nation more than $2.3 trillion. The...

