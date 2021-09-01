Bergen SWAT Raids Palisades Park Drug Mill
Palisades Park NJ, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrests of DAVID BAEZ (DOB: 7/21/1985; married; unemployed) and MASSIEL INOA (DOB: 2/7/1993; married; unemployed) of 267 Hillside Avenue, Palisades Park on drug related offenses. The arrests are the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Hackensack Police Department under the direction of Officer-in-Charge Captain Darrin DeWitt.theridgewoodblog.net
