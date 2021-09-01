Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz tried to get Trump's help on Jan. 6. He gave them none.

A group of 11 House Republicans sent letters to various technology company CEOs last week warning them against complying with subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 select committee. The letters were notable for a couple reasons. One was that the signatories included a murderer’s row of fringe figures in the House GOP — Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Louie Gohmert (Tex.), Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), etc. — with almost nobody from the mainstream of the party joining in, save for Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (Ind.). The second was that the letter to Yahoo was incorrectly addressed to a former CEO who left the company in 2017, Marissa Mayer.