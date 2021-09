Sedalia Parks & Rec gave a huge congratulations and shout out to their ESports team, that participated in the ESports National League, coached by Jeff Lynde. "Our team placed first in their division and fourth out of 24 teams nationwide in Fortnite. We are so proud as this is the first time we have played against other teams. This season’s MVP is Jerry Steele. He showed great sportsmanship, leadership and skills. We are so excited to continue to grow our ESports program and are looking forward to another great season," a press release from Savannah Lynde stated on Wednesday.