A man who says he just recently moved to Lubbock told police that he was randomly shot while walking towards a club on Sunday, August 29th. KAMC News reports that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, arrived in a private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center's Emergency Room. The victim said that he didn't know the person who dropped him off. In fact, he'd only been in Lubbock for around a month, and didn't even know which club he was at before.