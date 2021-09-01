Nature journaling can bring you closer to the outdoors, and to family

From designer folding chairs to colourful water shoes, we've got you covered with chic outdoor clothing and accessories. Many of us turned to the great outdoors this summer to escape our cramped apartments in the city and find comfort in the sights and sounds of nature. According to Huffington Post, some doctors in British Columbia are actually prescribing outdoor activities to boost patients’ physical and mental health. And research has found that spending time in outdoor green spaces, such as parks and gardens, can lower our stress levels and increase our ability to concentrate. Whether you’re going on a camping, hiking or fishing trip, or just park-hopping in your hood, functionality is a must — and looking cute is always a plus.