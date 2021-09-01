Cancel
Erie, PA

Nature journaling can bring you closer to the outdoors, and to family

Erie Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's an easy means for the whole family to begin discovering a new and wonderful way of seeing the natural world: Start to keep a nature journal. Since I started writing years ago on GoErie.com and more recently for the Erie Times-News, as well as in books about Presque Isle State Park and nature, some readers have asked about finding a way to better connect with nature and Presque Isle for themselves and especially their children. They tell me they would love to learn the patterns of nature, to help protect the park’s inhabitants and know what makes our natural world tick.

