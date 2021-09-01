Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

We’ve now entered the final month of the summer, and now more than ever, there’s no telling what happens when summer camp ends and we have to go back home. September’s astrology only furthers the unpredictability, through a planetary showdown. The personal planets (the sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury) have landed in Virgo and Libra, two signs concerned with the intimate concerns of the body and the people in its close orbit. Meanwhile, the operatic players (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto) are now all frozen in retrograde, in the big picture signs of Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, where the fate of the human populace plays out. We’ve become the bystanders in a Godzilla movie, attempting to inhabit our tiny lives until we get stepped on.
