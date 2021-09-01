Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

September is here, and you are going to slay the game, Sagittarius. You are making boss moves as your career enters the energetic spotlight at the beginning of the month. Double down on that focus during the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. It will be giving you more opportunities than you know what to do with. The stars are aligning to give you the gold, but first you have to put in the practical work. No one said it would be easy, but this is a temporary window of opportunity to get down to business and achieve as you move through Virgo season.