OXFORD RETURNS TO FULL MASK MANDATE
(Oxford, OH)--One area community now has returned to a full, community-wide mask mandate. On Tuesday, a mask mandate went into effect for Oxford. The mandate applies to all public indoors spaces, including all retail businesses, bars, and restaurants. The mandate will remain in place in Oxford until at least December 13. Miami University also issued a requirement Tuesday that all students, staff, and faculty become fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the middle of November.1017thepoint.com
