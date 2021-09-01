MAN JAILED FOR EXPOSING HIMSELF AT CHARLES ELEMENTARY

(Richmond, IN)--A man was jailed after allegedly exposing himself at Charles Elementary School in Richmond Tuesday. It happened at just past noon. That person, who has been identified as 25-year-old Jason Voss, allegedly exposed himself and then left the area. But, according to scanner traffic, an alert bystander followed Voss to his home on Southeast Parkway where he was arrested. He was charged with indecent exposure, which is only a misdemeanor. Voss has already bonded out of jail.