Worcester, MA

Listen Up: Third time's the charm for Jafet Muzic's '92'

telegram.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can fault Worcester hip-hop artist Jafet Muzic on his work ethic. Fresh off his collaboration with local artists K'Nen and Danny Fantom, “Stanton Capitol Records Presents: Vol. 1,” and then his engrossing solo album, “The Art of Embracing Damage,” Muzic is now out with his third album of the year, “92,” named for the year he was born. What's remarkable about this one is not that it's good — Muzic has long-proven that he's one of the most talented rappers in the region, by any standard — but just how different it sounds from his previous two major works, Moreover, there's a cohesiveness about the album, a deliberateness that's startling. This isn't just throwing a bunch of leftover tracks together. This is a body of work that tells a single emotional narrative: The roots of the artist's love of hip-hop.

www.telegram.com

