Politics

Wade Goodwyn

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states. Reporting since 1991, Goodwyn has covered a wide range of issues, from mass shootings and hurricanes to Republican politics. Whatever it might be, Goodwyn covers the national news emanating from the Lone Star State. Though a...

Texas State
Politics
Texas StateWashington Post

Say goodbye to Roe v. Wade

Thanks to the state of Texas, the country’s most conservative court of appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion has been all but outlawed in the second-largest state in America. Roe v. Wade now hangs by a fraying thread, with six justices sharpening their scissors to sever it once and for all.
CelebritiesFox News

Matthew McConaughey repurposed a famous catchphrase while wishing Gov. Greg Abbott well

Matthew McConaughey repurposed one of his most famous catchphrases to be about the coronavirus in a message to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The actor, who has previously publicly toyed with the idea of running for Abbott’s job, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share well wishes with the governor after he announced he had tested negative for COVID-19 days after testing positive.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Texas StateOdessa American

CHAPMAN: Compulsory childbearing comes to Texas

For nearly half a century, Americans have lived in a country in which safe, legal abortions were generally accessible to those needing them. The constitutional protection established in the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was firm and secure. That fact, paradoxically, worked to the political advantage of activists who reject abortion rights.
Texas StatePosted by
Washington Monthly

The Texas Abortion Law Is a Nightmare for Pregnant Teens

In a stunning turn of events, the Supreme Court last week allowed a Texas law that bans virtually all abortions to take effect. The law, known as SB 8, was pushed through by a Republican-controlled legislature, signed by a Republican governor, and buttressed by federal judges who were appointed by Republican presidents. This is not the first time a state has passed a plainly unconstitutional abortion law, but it is the first time such a law has not been blocked by the courts. Now, Texas will be our first look at a post-Roe world, in which women’s autonomy is controlled by the misogynistic or fundamentalist whims of politicians.
Texas Stateksut.org

Women's Clinics In Texas Must Abide By State's New Abortion Law

In Texas, doctors and clinics that provide abortions are trying to navigate a new and difficult reality. Any abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy is now illegal, and that's been the case since Wednesday, when a new Texas law went into effect. Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that they would not temporarily stop this law, despite several ongoing legal challenges. Ashley Lopez of member station KUT visited a clinic that provides abortions in Austin, and she joins us now. Ashley, tell us what's going on at health clinics in Texas? Were patients still being seen where you went?
Texas Stateiowawatch.org

Evans: Enforcement of Texas abortion law in un-American

Let’s set aside our views on abortion. Instead, let’s consider one aspect of the new Texas abortion law that took effect last week. All of us should be able to agree on this, whether we find abortions abominable or support a woman’s right to end her pregnancy: The enforcement mechanism created by Texas lawmakers is un-American.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.

