How This CEO Learned the Difference Between Coaching and Controlling

By Christine Lagorio-Chafkin
Inc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid A. Steinberg was riding high when his wireless phone company, InPhonic, earned the No. 1 spot on the 2004 Inc. 5000 on annual revenue of $119.4 million. Three years later, Steinberg left, and InPhonic filed for Chapter 11. But he didn't sit still. That same year he launched marketing technology firm XL Marketing (now Zeta Global). Here, Steinberg reflects on what went wrong with InPhonic--and how he's doing things differently this time. --As told to Christine Lagorio-Chafkin.

