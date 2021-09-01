Rumor: Game Boy Games Might be Coming to Nintendo Switch Online
There are a number of Nintendo platforms that would be right at home on Switch. Nintendo 64, GameCube, and Wii immediately spring to mind, but one mustn’t forget Nintendo’s heavy-hitter lineup of handheld systems. The latest rumor making the rounds is that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the near-ish future. If true, it would be the first major platform expansion that the service has undergone in quite some time.www.nintendojo.com
