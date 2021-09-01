CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rumor: Game Boy Games Might be Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

nintendojo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of Nintendo platforms that would be right at home on Switch. Nintendo 64, GameCube, and Wii immediately spring to mind, but one mustn’t forget Nintendo’s heavy-hitter lineup of handheld systems. The latest rumor making the rounds is that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the near-ish future. If true, it would be the first major platform expansion that the service has undergone in quite some time.

www.nintendojo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Game Boy#Game Boy Color#Wii#Natedrake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Goodboy Galaxy coming to Switch and Game Boy Advance

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Goodboy Galaxy is coming to Switch and Game Boy Advance. You did indeed read that correctly: Nintendo’s classic portable system will be receiving this new title once development is all wrapped up. Goodboy Galaxy is a new exploration-focused adventure platform game inspired by classics...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Confirms Release of Beloved Action Game

A beloved action game that has previously appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, that game happens to be the original Dying Light, from developer Techland. And while the upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2, seemingly won't be heading to Switch any time soon, the arrival of the original game on the platform is something that fans have been asking about for quite some time.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Classic Game Boy Titles Reportedly To Rock Switch Online Soon

The original Nintendo Game Boy and its follow-up Game Boy Color weren't the first portable video games. However, they were incredibly successful and spawned many successful franchises, like Pokemon and Super Mario Land. For millions of Gen X and Millennial gamers, it was their first exposure to the wonders of video games. Soon, if rumors pan out to be true, many of those titles will make their way to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Marks a Surprising Return for the Series

If you never expected to see another installment of Big Brain Academy ever again, you probably weren’t alone. The first entry was the nominal Big Brain Academy and it launched in 2006 on Nintendo DS. DS made waves with its touch screen and Nintendo capitalized with a bevy of unique games. Big Brain Academy was all about brain teasers, providing challenges that tested the mettle of the user’s gray matter.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo ordered hundreds of Metroid Prime Trilogy text edits to harmonize the canon

For the past twenty years, Metroid has been split into two main branches. There are the 2D games produced by Yoshio Sakamoto and the Prime games, made by Retro Studios and generally produced by Kensuke Tanabe. This has led to the misconception that the team in Japan doesn’t consider the plot of the Metroid Prime Trilogy important or even canon. Sakamoto has dispelled this notion in the past, stating that he advised on Prime‘s story, but the connections between the teams go deeper than that.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Play Daemon X Machina for free from September 13 to 19 with Nintendo Switch Online

Daemon X Machina, the beat’em up cut action video game by Marvelous for Nintendo Switch, it will be possible play for free from September 13 to 19 thanks to a new promotion of Nintendo Switch Online, the Big N online service that enables online multiplayer play, access to a selection of retro games from previous company systems, and other benefits. Thus, fans of the mecha who have not yet tried this frenetic adventure and are subscribers of the online service of Switch, have the opportunity to enjoy the title for almost a week.
Video Gamesyourchoiceway.com

Best Nintendo Switch Accessories For 2021

Here's our rundown of the best Nintendo Switch cases, controllers and other accessories you can buy right now. The best thing about the Nintendo Switch is its versatility. You can play it at home or on the go, on a TV or on its own screen, on your own or with friends, both locally and online. Even when it comes to the controllers, you can play with them attached to the screen, attached to a grip, or used with Nintendo Labo accessories. You've also got the handheld-only Switch Lite for those that don't care about gaming on the big screen.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Fight the hordes in World War Z on Nintendo Switch in November

The release date for World War Z on Nintendo Switch finally seems to be within reach. A new listing for the game has been spotted on the Nintendo eShop, listing the game’s release date as only a couple of months away. Having been first announced in April 2020, this could be the end of an incredibly long journey for Switch owners.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Europe’s top 15 downloads on the Switch eShop for August 2021

In a recent news post sent out to Switch owners, Nintendo provided a listing of the top 15 European eShop downloads for August 2021. A few titles appear for the first time, including Slime Rancher, Quake, and Islanders: Console Edition. However, it’s ultimately an old favorite in Minecraft that tops the chart.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Philip Summers Shuts Down Hand-Drawn Game Guides

Philip Summers has garnered a lot of attention over the past couple of years thanks to his Hand-Drawn Game Guide series of players guides. Summers, as the series’ name attests, draws everything by hand, as well as writes and hand-letters every page. His most recent work was a guide dedicated to The Legend of Zelda on NES, which rapidly sold out and saw multiple printings. Summers even handled cover art duties for issue two of Ninty Fresh Magazine. All was looking well as he took to Kickstarter to fund his upcoming Metroid guide. Then, this happened over the weekend:
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Pre-orders begin for Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media and in-house developer Realmforge Studios have announced that pre-orders for Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch are open. Before the launch on September 24, players can secure their tickets for the lively space sim’s launch at a 10% discount via Nintendo eShop. A brand-new gameplay trailer gives Nintendo Switch players a glimpse of the celestial hustle and bustle they can look forward to when the game releases later this month. You can watch it here:
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Stardew Valley Creator Will Announce Next Game Fairly Soon

When it comes to indie games, there is a massive barrage of titles released each year. In a lot of ways, indie games can be a great way to find something new. Rather than some AAA studios risking money on a new concept, indie developers can explore creatively. While plenty of game releases never get much chance to shine in the limelight, there are exceptions. Some indie titles completely blow up online and gain a massive following. One of those mega-hit indie game releases was Stardew Valley.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Japan: Famitsu sales for August 2021 (Software, Hardware, Publishers)

Famitsu have shared their latest monthly report on video game sales in Japan, this time covering August 2021 (to be more precise, the period going from July 26th to August 29th, so 5 weeks in total). Last month, the best-selling game in Japan was Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!....

Comments / 0

Community Policy