CAM hosts Woodbine in District 10 Opener

(Anita) CAM heads into district play with a full head of steam. The Cougars piled up 463-yards of total offense in a 48-6 win over Fremont-Mills last week. The Cougars host Woodbine in 8-player District 10 play on Friday night.

CAM Head Coach Barry Bower…

Coach Bower says Woodbine has a dynamic quarterback in Cory Bantam. Last week, the senior carried the ball 12 times for 127 yards, scored two touchdowns, fired off 37 passes, and completed 19 of his throws for 300 yards in a 53-36 loss to East Mills.

Bower says the Tiger’s offensive line complements the backfield and receivers as well.

CAM quarterback Lane Spieker is coming off an outstanding week one performance. The senior carried the ball 26-times for 329 yards, scored five of the seven Cougar touchdowns, and completed three of seven passes of 49-yards. Ethan Folman, Sam Foreman, and Colby Rich each caught a pass.

Joe Kaufman led the team in tackles with eight, including seven solo tackles and two for a loss. Jack Follman and Austin Williams each had six tackles.

District 10 includes; Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, West Harrison, and Woodbine.